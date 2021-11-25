 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as emotional Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap upon receiving it from Sunil Gavaskar

    Shreyas Iyer received his maiden Test cap from legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:01 AM

    Shreyas Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer when he received his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar moments before the start of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Thursday, November 26. The 26-year-old, surrounded by his teammates, kissed his cap in an emotional moment.

    Iyer is the third Indian to make his Test debut in 2021, after T Natarajan, Washington Sundar (both against Australia in Brisbane), and Axar Patel (against England in Chennai) had received their maiden caps at the start of the year. The Mumbai batsman has aggregated 4,592 runs at 52.18 from 54 first-class appearances till date.

    22-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is the other debutant in the match, having received New Zealand’s Test Cap No. 282. India were 42/1 at the time of writing, with Mayank Agarwal being dismissed for 13 by Kyle Jamieson, after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat.

