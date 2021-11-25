IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts as emotional Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap upon receiving it from Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 11:01 AM
Shreyas Iyer became India’s 303rd Test cricketer when he received his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar moments before the start of the first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Thursday, November 26. The 26-year-old, surrounded by his teammates, kissed his cap in an emotional moment.
Shreyas Iyer was handed his maiden Test cap not long before the start of first India-New Zealand Test in Kanpur on Thursday. The youngster was surrounded by his teammates and kissed his India Test cap No. 303, as he received it from former India captain and one of the game’s greats Sunil Gavaskar, who offered words of wisdom while standing next to head coach Rahul Dravid.
Iyer is the third Indian to make his Test debut in 2021, after T Natarajan, Washington Sundar (both against Australia in Brisbane), and Axar Patel (against England in Chennai) had received their maiden caps at the start of the year. The Mumbai batsman has aggregated 4,592 runs at 52.18 from 54 first-class appearances till date.
22-year-old all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is the other debutant in the match, having received New Zealand’s Test Cap No. 282. India were 42/1 at the time of writing, with Mayank Agarwal being dismissed for 13 by Kyle Jamieson, after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat.
See this
🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/kPwVKNOkfu— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2021
Proud Moment
Shreyas Iyer - 303rd Player to Represent India in Tests#INDvsNZ @ShreyasIyer15— Rohit Fans (@RohitFans81) November 25, 2021
Fans are loving this
Shreyas Iyer, makes test debut for India in 1st test at Kanpur against New Zeland & has received his test cap from India's batting prodigy Sunil Gavaskar. Having played 22 ODI's & 32 T20 matches for India one expects him to perform well & cement his place in all the 3 formats. pic.twitter.com/q11XWbKd42— Naresh Kumar (@NareshK00714549) November 25, 2021
Expectations are immense
Ajinkya Rahane to Mayank Agarwal after early wicket in first Test Cricket at Kanpur 😔. Hopefully Gill and Pujara debutant Shreyas Iyer & Rahane will do the best🙏..#AjinkyaRahane#IndiaVsNewZealand #TeamIndia#KanpurTest #TestCricket #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/1WNykT1R7P— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) November 25, 2021
True
Congratulations @shreyas41 🥺🤍— SHREYAS IYER ☁️🍃 (@Shreyasdestiny) November 25, 2021
Could never put in words the value of this moment♾️🤍 #Shreyasiyer #INDvsNZ #shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/0C1RX5yH1S
Exciting moment indeed
I'm very happy for Shreyas Iyer that he made his Test Debut today. He's been an excellent red ball batter for Mumbai since his FC debut. Wishing you the best in Tests, @ShreyasIyer15 !🙌#ShreyasIyer #TestDebut #TestCricket #TeamIndia— Tanishq Sharma (@Tanishq72) November 25, 2021
Who's ready for the Iyer era?
Finally under the captancy of jinx Shreyas debuted .My captain ❤️— Nikhil (@D1999_nik) November 25, 2021
Be ready for S Iyer era #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ
Fans will agree
Hope today is the beginning of the new SHREYAS IYER era🤞🤞— sRRRi chaRRRan (@CheetiSricharan) November 25, 2021
Yes
Go Well @ShreyasIyer15 ❤️#ShreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/X4HxK9OvGh— Shardulkar™ (@Shardulkar) November 25, 2021
Making records before breaking them
Before Shreyas Iyer, the last Indian to make his Test debut against New Zealand was Yuvraj Singh in 2003.#INDvNZ— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 25, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Shreyas Iyer
- Sunil Gavaskar
- India Vs New Zealand
- New Zealand Vs India
- New Zealand Tour Of India
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.