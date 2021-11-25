IND vs NZ | 'Proud of you' – Ricky Ponting lauds Shreyas Iyer on earning maiden Test cap

After Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut against New Zealand on Thursday in Kanpur, his Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting tweeted a congratulatory message stating he is proud of the youngster. Iyer received his Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar, and became India's 303rd Test cricketer.

After winning the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with a clean sweep, India will be looking forward to replicating the similar performance in the two-match Test series against the World Test Championship 2021 winners.

Ahead of the start of first Test in Kanpur on Thursday, November 25, Shreyas Iyerreceived his Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar, and became the 303rd Indian cricketer to feature in the longest format.

Till date, Iyer has played 54 first-class matches and agggregated 4,592 runs at average of 52.18. As Iyer received his maiden Test cap, former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting praised the youngster, and tweeted that he is proud of the right-hand batsman.

"Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15," Ponting tweeted while quoting BCCI's video.

Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15. https://t.co/Tnb3xZNXhX — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 25, 2021

Ponting and Iyer have worked together for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Under Iyer's captaincy and Ponting's guidance, the team reached the finals of IPL 2020.

India stood at 154/4 at Tea on Day 1, after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, with Iyer (17*) and Ravindra Jadeja (6*) at the crease.