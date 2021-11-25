IND vs NZ | Not sure Bumrah and Shami would have played given Umesh Yadav's home record, reckons Simon Doull

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull feels that India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami wouldn’t have featured in the playing XI in the ongoing two-match home Test series against New Zealand. Bumrah and Shami have been rested for the series citing bio-bubble fatigue and workload management.

Apart from the experienced fast-bowling pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India have rested the likes of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (for the entire series) and Virat Kohli (for the first Test and the recently concluded T20I series). India won the T20I series 3-0 under Rohit Sharma a few days ago.

India have included three spinners- Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja and two pacers- Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav in their playing XI in the ongoing first Test in Kanpur. This will be Yadav’s 50th game in the longest format.

Though Bumrah and Shami have been regular features for India in the longest version, Simon Doull felt that the pair wouldn't have made it to the starting XI in the ongoing Test series regardless, given Yadav's record at home.

"If Bumrah and Shami were here, I’m not sure they would have played because Umesh Yadav’s record is so good that he is guaranteed to play. I think they will miss only three of the five players massively but the other two they can do without, particularly for this Test match," Doull remarked in conversation with Star Sports.

Doull added that the hosts still the favorites to win the series, despite having rested a majority of their experienced players.

"These sides rather match up nicely. India have an advantage with the spin bowling department in these home conditions. I know the key five guys are missing when you look at Bumrah, Shami, Pant, Rohit and Kohli but I think only three of them are sorely missed. And that is Rohit, Virat and Bumrah," Doull said.

"Yes, Pant can take the game away from you but in these types of situations, you need your best wicketkeeper and that is Saha. So I don’t think they lose anything having him ahead of Rishabh Pant."

India have also handed Shreyas Iyer a maiden Test cap. The hosts were 82/1 at the lunch break, with Shubman Gill (52*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) at the crease.