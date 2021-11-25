IND vs NZ | Kyle Jamieson bowled pretty well today, especially in the first spell, says Shubman Gill

At the end of Day 1 of the ongoing Test match between India and New Zealand, Shubhman Gill has stated that Kyle Jamieson bowled really well and he was very effective in his first spell. Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he scalped three crucial wickets against India on Day 1.

The first fixture of the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand started on Thursday in Kanpur, and the hosts finished at a comfortable position on Day 1 as they posted a total of 258/4. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja each scored fifties, and outplayed the New Zealand bowlers on the first day of the Test match.

Meanwhile, Shubhman Gill, who scored 52 of 93 balls, lauded Kyle Jamieson for his excellent bowling in first spell. Notably, Jamieson dismissed the India opening batsman soon after his fourth half-century in the longest format.

“I think he (Jamieson) bowled pretty well today especially in the first spell, he bowled pretty good areas to me and after lunch, the whole spell that he bowled was top notch,” Gill said after the end of day’s play,” he said.

Reflecting on his dismissal, Gill said that he didn’t expect the ball to reverse so early in the game.

“Sometimes, it’s difficult to start knowing when it’s reverse-swinging and especially after coming back from lunch, I didn’t expect the ball to reverse that early in the game,” Gill was frank in his admission,” he explained.

“That’s the thing about Test cricket, you have to read the conditions fast. In this particular innings, I wasn’t able to read that ball well and generally, I wasn’t expecting the ball to reverse.”

India batsmen including Shubhman Gill handled the New Zealand spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Will Somerville with ease. After the match, Gill said that playing quality spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the nets benefited him while facing the opposition spinners.

“If you are already playing two of the best spinners in nets, especially in India, it does help, because if you try to negotiate them, you have a much better chance of going in the middle of the match and trying to handle those crucial periods of time,” he opined.

The regular openers for India in Tests, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are not featuring n the series, but the duo might return to the Test squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. If Rohit and Rahul open the innings for India, Shubhman Gill might be slotted in the middle order.

However, Gill reminded that he has batted in the middle order, and it is more on the mental side rather than the thechique.

“I have opened for (my) state team, India A in first-class matches, in other countries, I have batted in middle order as well, it’s more on the mental side rather than technique.”

Rahul Dravid is the new head coach of the India cricket team and has started his role on a winning note with the T20I series win against New Zealand. Speaking on experience of working with Dravid, Gill said that the former Indian cricketer's guidance helps the younger players to perform better.

“It does make a difference when you play age-group cricket under him. You would know what to expect from that person.Rahul sir was with us throughout our Under-19 days and not just the World Cup but the entire journey we had,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Reflecting on his spell and the match, Jamieson said that India are probably a fraction ahead but we will need a good start in the morning to bounce back.

“Hardly played the last couple of months.Was nice to find some rhythm. Probably too good at times, hence the overstepping. Hopefully the new ball swings a bit in the morning and we can take a few wickets. India is probably a fraction ahead, but we did well to have them four down. We hung around pretty well. Need a good start in the morning,” Jamieson stated.