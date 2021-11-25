IND vs NZ | Feel Shubman Gill will have a really good career, says Irfan Pathan

Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja each scored fifties, helping India finish 258/4 at the end of opening day's play in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. The new ball swung for New Zealand pacers Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee early on after Ajinkya Rahane opted to bat, and Jamieson provided the visitors an early breakthrough, having Mayank Agarwal (13) caught-behind in the eighth over of the innings.

However, Shubman Gill (52) notched up his fourth Test fifty, and partnered for a 61-run stand along with Cheteshwar Pujara , before he falling to Jamieson in the first over post lunch. Pujara failed to make a big score after spending nearly 30 overs at the crease, and was caught behind off Tim Southee for 26 not long after.

"I really hope and feel that this guy will go on to have a really good career, especially in Test cricket because I think he can be very vital especially if we keep touring abroad. He has got outstanding backfoot game with his initial movement," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"He is a young guy and he is very talented when it comes to batting," he said. "He is trying to figure how to actually correct whatever little technical flaw he has, especially against the fuller delivery. He is coming down the pitch against the fast bowlers and I'm really impressed with the way he is playing against the spinners. He is playing the ball late."