IND vs NZ | Batting is going to get difficult from Day 2, says Wasim Jaffer on Kanpur Test

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has stated that batting is going to get difficult from Day 2 in the first Test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur. Jaffer further predicted that India would want to bat only once and score 350-400 which will be difficult for New Zealand to cross.

India have locked horns with New Zealand in the first Test match of two-match series at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur. Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravindra Jadeja each scored fifties, and helped India to finish 258/4 at the end of the opening day's play in the first Test match.

The hosts are looking dominant after the century partnership between Iyer and Jadeja, and New Zealand bowlers will have to give their best to clinch early wickets on Day 2. However, the pitch already started showing signs of uneven bounce and turn, which might trouble the Indian batsmen on the second day of the Kanpur Test.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer has predicted that it is going to get difficult to bat from Day 2, and India will be looking to score above 350-400 runs.

“It tells us that batting is going to get difficult and difficult from Day 2. India, I would say, would want to bat only once and anything above 350-400 [will see] New Zealand struggle. With three quality spinners and even the fast-bowlers who can use the reverse swing quite well, it’s going to get hard for New Zealand” said Jaffer.

Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori has also echoed the same opinion saying that New Zealand needs to restrict the opposition under 300.

“New Zealand does need to restrict India to under 300 and I think they can. The way Kane uses his bowlers and utilizes whose actually bowling well will be the key. And the fact that they have five strike bowlers, it’ll be that way where they keep rotating them and adjusting who’s bowling well and keep the Indian batsmen on guard. That’s the only thing they can really hope for – that they can keep putting pressure through [a low] economy.”