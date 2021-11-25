Disappointed not to be commentating for TMS on the Ashes, says Michael Vaughan over BBC sacking after racism allegations

Michael Vaughan has expressed his disappointment at being dropped from BBC’s Ashes coverage for having allegedly made racist comments towards Asian-origin players a decade ago. Vaughan added that he is looking forward to being behind the mic for Fox Cricket in Australia for the Ashes coverage.

Micahel Vaughan’s racist comments on Asian players in the Yorkshire side during an incident in 2009 were brought out by Azeem Rafiq in a detailed allegation report. Pointing to a group of four players during a match at Trent Bridge, the former England captain had allegedly said, "There are too many of you lot; we need to do something about it".

However, Vaughan denied having said anything of the sort, and in a statement to the PA new agency, the 47-year-old reckoned that his reputation has been “trashed unfairly,” calling it “the worst thing I have ever experienced.”

On Wednesday, BCC released a statement saying that it would not be appropriate for Vaughan to have a role in their coverage team of the upcoming Ashes series.

"While he is involved in a significant story in cricket, for editorial reasons we do not believe that it would be appropriate for Vaughan to have a role in our Ashes team or wider coverage of the sport at the moment," the BBC said in a statement.

"We require our contributors to talk about relevant topics and his involvement in the Yorkshire story represents a conflict of interest."

Meanwhile, in response to BBC's decision, Vaughan expressed disappointment on being axed from the commentary panel of the channel. The former England captain now looks forward to working for Fox Cricket in Australia.

"Very disappointed not to be commentating for TMS on the Ashes and will miss working with great colleagues & friends, but looking forward to being behind the mic for @foxcricket in Australia. The issues facing cricket are bigger than any individual case and I want to be part of the solution, listening, educating myself, and helping to make it a more welcoming sport for all," Vaughan posted on his Instagram handle.

The first Test match of the Ashes will commence on December 8 in Brisbane.