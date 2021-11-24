Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test cricket

Today at 7:38 PM
Bangladesh all-rounder, and T20I captain, Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from Test cricket. Mahmudullah, who made a comeback to the Test format earlier this year in Zimbabwe, scored an unbeaten 150, and played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s 220-run victory against the African nation.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday, November 24 confirmed that all-rounder Mahmudullah has decided to retire from Test cricket, and ended his 12-year career in the longest format of the game.
Mahmudullah, who leads the Bangladesh T20I team, has captained the national side in six Test matches. The Bangladesh all-rounder, who made his come back to Test cricket earlier this year in Zimbabwe brought up his fifth hundred in the longer format as he scored an unbeaten 150, and guided his side to a 220-run win against the African nation.
Mahmudullah announced his retirement through a statement, and reckoned that it is the right time to end his Test career. He further added that he will continue playing ODIs and T20Is for Bangladesh.
“Leaving a format of which I have been a part of for such a long time is not easy. I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career,” said Mahmudullah in the BCB media release on Wednesday.
“I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB President for supporting me when I returned to the Test team. I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories. Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white ball cricket,” said Mahmudullah who is the current Bangladesh T20I captain.
Mahmudullah, who featured in 50 Tests for Bangladesh has scored 2914 runs at an average of 33.49 and scalped 43 wickets since his debut in 2009 against West Indies.
