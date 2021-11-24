Lungi Ngidi tests positive for Covid-19, ruled out of Netherlands ODIs

Today at 4:02 PM
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against Netherlands after testing positive for Covid-19. Junior Dala has been named as Ngidi’s replacements for the ODI series, and Keshav Maharaj will lead South Africa in the absence of full-time captain Temba Bavuma.
South Africa are scheduled to host a three-match ODI series against Netherlands from November 26. South Africa failed to make it to the semi-finals in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they were knocked out of the tournament with a poor net run rate in Group 1. Whereas, Netherlands did not qualify for the Super 12 stage of the marquee event.
Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa on Wednesday stated that pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the ODI series against Netherlands after testing positive for Covid-19. The 25-year-old was also part of the South Africa squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup, but did not feature in any of the matches for the Proteas. South Africa have named Junior Dala as Ngidi's replacement in the team.
South Africa have also rested some of the first-choice players like Aiden Markram, Quinton de Cock, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. South Africa spinner, Keshav Maharaj will lead the side in the absence of full-time captain Temba Bavuma.
South Africa squad for Netherlands ODIs: Keshav Maharaj (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Junior Dala, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Khaya Zondo.
