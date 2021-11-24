IND vs NZ | Whatever challenge comes my way, I will accept it, says Venkatesh Iyer

After India won the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home with a clean sweep, Venkatesh Iyer has stated that he is ready to take up any role offered by the captain and the management. The Indian all-rounder also revealed that Rohit Sharma handed the trophy to him, and said "well done".

India recently won a three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home with a clean sweep, after a brilliant all-round performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. India's newly appointed head coach, Rahul Dravid started his coaching stint with a series victory, and was pleased with the performance of the youngsters in the squad. Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel made their international during the T20I series against New Zealand, and impressed everyone with their exuberant performance.

Iyer scored 36 runs from three innings, and he scalped his maiden international wicket in the last match of the T20I series. The 26-year-old opened the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders in the second half of the IPL in UAE, and played a pivotal role in guiding his franchise to the finals of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. Considering his brilliant form, the all-rounder was named in India's T20I squad for the home series against the Black Caps, and batted in the middle order throughout the series.

Speaking on his role in Team India, Iyer stated that said that he is ready to accept whatever challenges that come across him.

"Whatever challenge comes my way, I will accept it. As a cricketer, I should be ready for everything. If my captain asks me to bowl, I will bowl as many overs needed and pick wickets. If my captain asks me to bat, I will go to the middle and score as many runs for my team as possible,” Iyer told TOI.

During the victory celebrations after winning the T20I series, it was seen that Rohit Sharma handed the trophy to Venkatesh Iyer. Reflecting on the incident, Iyer revealed that Rohit Sharma gave the trophy to him and said "well done".

“During the victory and trophy celebration, Rohit bhai came and gave the trophy to me and said well done. Holding the winning trophy was an emotional and proud moment for me. I got a lot of support from my seniors, my captain Rohit bhai and coach Rahul sir. It was a special feeling for me when my captain Rohit bhai gave me the trophy and gave a lot of credit to me. He said you have done a good job, keep it up,” Iyer said in a chat with TOI.