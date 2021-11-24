IND vs NZ | Playing Test matches against India at home is a different challenge, says Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has stated that playing red-ball cricket against India at home is a different challenge as his side prepares for the first Test which begins on Thursday in Kanpur. Jamieson further added that he will adapt to the Indian conditions while sticking to his strengths.

New Zealand will lock horns with India in the first Test which is scheduled to begin on Thursday, November 25 in Kanpur. New Zealand full-time skipper Kane Williamson, and pacer Kyle Jamieson were rested for the T20I series against India to concentrate on the Test series, and the duo will feature in the red-ball series. Jamieson was adjudged Man of the Match when India and New Zealand met in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June earlier this year.

The New Zealand speedster scalped seven wickets against India, and played a pivotal role in guiding his side to win the inaugural edition of the WTC. Kyle Jamieson had a sensational start to his Test career as he has so far clinched 46 wickets from eight matches with an impressive average of 14.17. However, The 26-year-old has not played red-ball cricket in the subcontinent as six out of his eight Test matches have come in New Zealand, and two in England.

Meanwhile, Jamieson has stated that playing Test matches in India will be a different challenge for him, and he is looking forward to it.

“I haven't played a whole lot of cricket over here. I had the first half of the IPL which was good, but this will be different again," Jamieson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

"I've got Wags (Neil Wagner) and Timmy (Tim Southee) here, so that'll be good to bounce ideas of them, to get their expertise on how to bowl here.

"It's certainly going to be a different challenge to what we get back home but really looking forward to it," the tall pacer added.

As New Zealand starts their second cycle of the World Test Championship, Jamieson stated playing India at home will be a great start for the team.

"It certainly feels a long time ago. No better way to start than the challenge of India in India."

Speaking on his bowling plans, Jamieson reckoned that he will stick to his strengths as he looks to adapt to the Indian conditions.

"First and foremost I think for me it's not trying to change my game too much — still try and stick to my strengths but try and adapt to what the conditions give.

"If I do play and get the new ball, it's trying to swing that and as the conditions change and the roles change throughout the game, try to focus on that," Jamieson added.