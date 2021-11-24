IND vs NZ | Kane Williamson can challenge India in Test series, feels Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan has stated that the New Zealand captain Kane Williamson can challenge Team India in the upcoming two-match Test series at home. He further added that the New Zealand batsmen can pose a huge threat to the Indian bowlers in the Wankhede Test match if the pitch is really good and bouncy.

India will play the first Test of the two-match series against New Zealand from Thursday in Kanpur, and Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the match, and Cheteshwar Pujara will be his deputy. India's full-time skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test match in Mumbai. India and New Zealand will face each other in the longest format for the first time since the World Test Championship (WTC) in June earlier this year. The Kane Williamson-led, who won the inaugural edition of the WTC will be looking forward to defending their title with successive wins in the second cycle.

While India are resting Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami for the entire red-ball series, New Zealand will have their best with the likes of captain Kane Williamson, and Kyle Jamieson starting fresh for the series. Notably, KL Rahul, who was considered to lead the team from the front in the two-match Test series, sustained a thigh injury, and Suryakumar Yadav has been named as his replacement in the squad.

Meanwhile, Irfan Pathan stated that Kane Williamson can challenge India in the two-match Test series.

"If we talk about the two-test series, if there is anyone who can challenge Team India then it is Kane Williamson, the man himself because he's a fantastic cricketer. Especially when it comes to Test cricket," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

The former all-rounder added that the New Zealand batsmen can pose a huge threat to Indian bowlers in the second Test match if the pitch does not benefit the spinners.

"But, the second biggest challenge for the Indian team will be playing at Wankhede, in Mumbai because that pitch will be very much suited to New Zealand cricketers as well because it has bounce. Unless we get a rank turner if the pitch is really good and bouncy the way it is generally, then New Zealand can pose a huge threat," the former all-rounder added.