Ind vs NZ| I don’t think Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are in the same league, says Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are not in the same league after India defeated New Zealand in a three match T20I series with a clean sweep. Butt also added that Axar is talented but Jadeja is a complete player and so he is the better option.

India recently completed a whitewash over New Zealand in the three match T20I series at home. They won the series comfortably and became the first time to beat New Zealand with a clean sweep at home and away. Some of the regular players in the squad had been handed a rest for the series.

Ravindra Jadeja was not a part of the squad was replaced by Axar Patel in the spin all-rounder role. Axar picked four wickets in three matches and his spell in the third T20I was very impressive where he picked three wickets giving away just 9 runs. Comparing both the players, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has said on his Youtube channel that Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are not in the same league and Jadeja is the better option in the current scenario.

“If you don't have Jadeja, then you have Axar Patel, but at the moment, I don't think Axar and Jadeja are in the same league. Axar is very talented and can take that place in the future, but Jadeja is the better option right now,” he stated.

“Axar Patel is extremely talented, but Ravindra Jadeja is a complete player. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, he is an outstanding team man. So definitely when one player goes, his replacement comes.”

India won the series versus New Zealand with a clean sweep. In the final match of the T20I series India managed a total of 184/7 batting first courtesy of an innings of 31-ball 56 from Rohit Sharma. Defending the target ,India bowlers bowled exceptionally well and wrapped up the opposition on 111. Reflecting on the series win by India, Butt praised head coach Rahul Dravid for it and also mentioned that the big target of the team will be the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played next year.

"It only reflects utmost clarity and humility. And very realistic and professional talk because India did win but the other team just came from a World Cup final and hence it is not easy to mentally prepare for another international series so fast. They (New Zealand) also lost the toss. When you play so much international cricket, there is a difference in intensity as well. So he did take all these factors into account when making that statement,” he opined.

"Yes India tested their bench strength, there was a new captain, new coach and they managed to win. But he is keeping them in line for the hunt. The actual target is the next target which will be in the next 10 months. So this is absolutely the correct and needed approach.”