IND vs NZ | Contribution doesn't mean you have to score 100 in each game, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand on Thursday in Kanpur, India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane has stated that he is not concerned about his form, and scores of 30, 40, 50 per innings are also important contributions to the team. Rahane will lead Team India in the Kanpur Test.

After a resounding T20I series victory against New Zealand, India are all set to lock horns with the Black Caps in the two-match Test series. The first match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, and Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team as Virat Kohli has been rested for the Kanpur Test. Kohli will join the squad for the second Test match, which begins on December 3 in Mumbai.

India have also rested their trusted opener, Rohit Sharma, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, pacers Jasprit Bumrah for the entire red-ball series against New Zealand. Notably, India will also miss the services of KL Rahul as the right-hand batsman was ruled of the series due to muscle strain in the thigh.

Meanwhile, the injury of KL Rahul shifts the focus to Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, and the batting form of India’s stand-in captain has been a great concern for the team management. However, reacting to questions regarding his poor run in Test cricket, Rahane stated that he is not concerned about his form, and he would like to contribute as much as possible for Team India.

"Not concerned about my form. My job is to contribute as much as possible for my team. Contribution doesn't mean that you need to score 100 in each game. Scores of 30, 40, 50 per innings are also important contributions," Rahane said in the pre-match press conference.

Rahane managed to score only two half-centuries this year, which came against England (first in Chennai and second at Lord’s). Apart from this, the right-hand batsman has scored only 372 runs in 11 Tests this year, averaging 19.57.

However, Rahane stated that he is not too much bothered about what is going to happen in the future. He further added that he has to stay in the moment to give his best to Indian cricket.

"I am not too much bothered about what's going to happen in future. Whatever has to happen in future will happen and I have to stay in the moment, to give my best in that particular moment," said Rahane.

"When I am batting, only batting is my focus and staying in the moment. It's as simple as that. When we are fielding, I am thinking about what sort of gameplans and strategies we have," he added.