IND vs NZ | Ajinkya Rahane is on thin ice, believes Aakash Chopra

"It is an important series for him. He is the captain (for the first Test) but, according to me, he is on thin ice. There is no doubt that he is a good captain. He was the leader when India won in Australia and he also scored a hundred in Melbourne. However, after that, his numbers slid. There has been an odd good performance here and there, but he has not had that big series. That has been the pattern of his entire career," he said on his Youtube channel.