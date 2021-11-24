ICC men's T20I rankings | KL Rahul moves up to fifth spot, Virat Kohli out of top 10

Today at 6:13 PM
After scoring three successive fifties in T20 World Cup 2021, and brilliant performances in the T20I series against New Zealand, India's KL Rahul gained a place to rank fifth and become the only India batter ranked in the top five. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been pushed out of the top 10
The ICC men's T20I rankings were issued on Wednesday, and India opener KL Rahul gained a slot to occupy the fifth spot, while Suryakumar Yadav jumped 24 places to the 59th position. Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who played a crucial role in guiding his side to the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2021, gained a slot to occupy the fourth position. Notably, former India T20I captain Virat Kohli has been dropped to the 11th spot in the latest rankings.
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has returned to the top 10 after the swashbuckling batsman registered scores of 70, 31, and 51 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India. Meanwhile, Team India's newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma also gained two spots, and reached 13th in the rankings after scoring 159 runs in the same series. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (809), and England batsman (805) hold the top two spots respectively in the ICC men's T20I rankings.
New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner, who excelled with the ball against India in the recently concluded T20I series, jumped 10 places to reach 13th position. India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar jumped five places to the 19th spot after scalping three wickets in the white-ball series against New Zealand. Deepak Chahar, who played a crucial role with the ball in the same series has moved up 19 slots to reach 40th position.
