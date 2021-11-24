ICC men's T20I rankings | KL Rahul moves up to fifth spot, Virat Kohli out of top 10

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has returned to the top 10 after the swashbuckling batsman registered scores of 70, 31, and 51 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India. Meanwhile, Team India's newly appointed T20I captain Rohit Sharma also gained two spots, and reached 13th in the rankings after scoring 159 runs in the same series. Pakistan captain Babar Azam (809), and England batsman (805) hold the top two spots respectively in the ICC men's T20I rankings.