Came out of retirement for this T20 World Cup, sad that I didn’t do well, says Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said that he regrets not doing well in his last ICC tournament as he came out of retirement to play the tournament. Bravo, however, said that he is happy with his career so far and would like to work with the younger generations of West Indies players.

Dwayne Bravo has been an integral part of the West Indies T20I squad over these years, and the all-rounder has played all the editions of the T20 World Cup since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2007. Bravo was part of the West Indies squad that won the T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. In 2018, he announced his retirement from international cricket but came out of it in December 2019 to prepare for the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the former West Indies skipper said that this was his last opportunity to play for the team and regrets not doing well in the tournament. Bravo further added that he is looking forward to working with the younger generation of the West Indies players.

“I had announced my retirement from international cricket before as well. I came out of retirement to play this T20 World Cup. I wanted to play the previous World Cup, which was called off because of the pandemic. This was my last T20 World Cup and my last opportunity to represent the West Indies at the international stage,” Bravo told Hindustan Times.

“This decision was always on the cards. It is sad that I wasn’t able to do a better showing in the World Cup. Having said that, I am happy with my career so far. Now, I look forward to continuing to work with the younger generation of West Indies players”.

The right-hander added that he has no regrets over his career, and would like to feature in the T20 leagues around the world.

“I had accepted the reality that I will have to leave the game at some point in time, so might as well be on my own terms. I have no regrets. There are many players who retired from international cricket, but still play cricket around the world for different franchises. That’s what I am looking to do now at the moment,” shares the 38-year-old.

“While I’m still playing, I’m making myself available to speak with young players and associate myself with coaches to try to learn from different coaches. So eventually when I decide to fully retire, I can see myself working along with different teams, different coaches… I want to give back to the game that has given me so much,” the right-hander added.

Speaking on his retirement from all forms of cricket, Bravo stated that he will allow his body to decide his days as an active cricketer on the field.

“I don’t know when I will fully retire. I will allow my body to dictate that, and take a call for how long I can play in the field,” he signs off.

Bravo has featured in 90 T20s for the West Indies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006. The all-rounder scored 1,245 runs at an average of 22.23 and has clinched 78 wickets. He has more than 500 appearances in the T20 format overall.