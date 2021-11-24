BBC removes Michael Vaughan from Ashes coverage amidst racism allegations

Micahel Vaughan’s racist comments on Asian players in the Yorkshire side during an incident in 2009 were brought out by Azeem Rafiq in a detailed allegation report. Pointing to a group of four players during a match at Trent Bridge, the former England captain had allegedly said, "There are too many of you lot; we need to do something about it". However, Vaughan denied having said anything of the sort, and in a statement to the PA new agency, the 47-year-old reckoned that his reputation has been “trashed unfairly,” calling it “the worst thing I have ever experienced.”