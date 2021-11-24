BAN vs PAK | Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of first Test against Pakistan

Today at 7:55 PM
Bangladesh’s all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan as he failed to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the T20 World Cup. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said that Shakib might take longer to recover and might not be able to play the series.
The Bangladesh team has been handed a huge blow as Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first test match against Pakistan after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury, which he sustained during the T20 World Cup 2021. The Bangladesh star all-rounder is also doubtful of playing the second test match against Pakistan as his injury is not getting any better. Shakib Al Hasan had missed the last two games at the T20 World Cup due to the injury, and later the Bangladesh all-rounder also missed the three-match T20I series at home against the Babar Azam-led side, where the hosts lost the series 3-0.
Bangladesh are looking forward to starting their World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign with the series victory against Pakistan. However, the injury of Shakib will be a big blow for the hosts while heading to the red-ball series against Pakistan.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh's chief selector, Minhajul Abedin stated that the 34-year-old hasn’t recovered from the injury and needs further rehabilitation.
"Shakib's hamstring injury hasn't improved. Shakib needs further rehabilitation. Our physiotherapist is constantly taking care of him. We understood that he wouldn't be available for the first Test. We are also not sure of his availability for the second Test. The physio will let us know soon. We haven't called up a replacement since we picked the 16-man squad knowing Shakib's condition," Abedin said.
The Mominul Haque-led side are already missing the services of Tamim Iqbal for the Test series after he sustained a thumb fracture. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam are also out with injuries for the Chattogram Test. Taskin hurt his hand during the third T20I against Pakistan while Shoriful sustained a back injury during the second game.
Bangladesh are also scheduled to play Test series against Sri Lanka and India at home next year, apart from the tours to South Africa, West Indies, and New Zealand to complete their 2021-23 WTC cycle.
