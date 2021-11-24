BAN vs PAK | Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of first Test against Pakistan

The Bangladesh team has been handed a huge blow as Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first test match against Pakistan after he failed to recover from the hamstring injury, which he sustained during the T20 World Cup 2021. The Bangladesh star all-rounder is also doubtful of playing the second test match against Pakistan as his injury is not getting any better. Shakib Al Hasan had missed the last two games at the T20 World Cup due to the injury, and later the Bangladesh all-rounder also missed the three-match T20I series at home against the Babar Azam-led side, where the hosts lost the series 3-0.