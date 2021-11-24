Ashes 2021-22 | Tim Paine is still the best gloveman in the country, says Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris has said that Tim Paine is still the best gloveman in the country and he has the support of the players for the Ashes after he stepped down from captaincy over an off-field scandal. He further added that Paine can still be around and can still show leadership in different ways.

The Ashes is scheduled to be played from December 8 with the first Test at the Gabba. Australia is facing a chaotic situation right now as their Test captain Tim Paine has stepped down from the leadership over an off-field scandal. The team will be looking for a new leader now for the Ashes. Although Paine has resigned from the capatincy, it is clear that he will be available for selection for the Ashes.

Paine is playing a domestic fixture this week in Tasmania and Australia opener Marcus Harris has said that Paine is still the best gloveman in the country and has the support of all players.

"I think you’d probably still argue that he’s still the best gloveman in the country and he still played a few important innings last summer against India," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I know he’s got all the support of the players and like I said, all that other stuff is up to people above me."

Paine captained Australia in 23 Test matches and won 11 out of them. He lost eight Test fixtures as captain and four matches were drawn. His resignation over the scandal, which took place in 2017, was shocking news to the cricket world as well as his teammates. Pat Cummins is the frontrunner to lead Australia in Ashes. Harris said that Paine’s resignation from captaincy was shocking but he will still be around and can show leadership in different ways.

"People were obviously a bit shocked but we’ve got a lot of good leaders around our group," he commented.

"So it’s not ideal, but someone’s going to have to step up and lead from the front. Paine will still be around and can still show leadership in many different ways, but we’re looking forward to getting into camp and getting on with it."