Reports | Shardul Thakur to join India A squad in South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav included for New Zealand Tests

According to an Indian Express report, pacer Shardul Thakur has been asked to travel with the India A squad to South Africa, and will play the third match of the A series in Bloemfontein. Suryakumar Yadav has been asked to stay with the Test team for the upcoming series against New Zealand.
The India A team is currently in Bloemfontein for three unofficial Tests, the first of which has gotten underway on Tuesday, November 23. Shardul Thakur is set to join the Priyank Panchal led team and will play the third match, in the build up to the national team's three-match Test series, scheduled to begin on December 17 in Johannesburg.
Thakur was given a break by selectors, as he was rested for the home T20Is and Tests against New Zealand. According to an Indian Express report, Shardul will play the third India A vs South Africa A four-day match beginning December 6. The report stated that head coach Rahul Dravid wants every player to play some matches and be match ready before international matches.
Thakur excelled with both bat and ball during India's tour of Australia and England earlier this year, and had played a crucial role in the team's historic wins at The Gabba and The Oval respectively.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has been asked to stay with the Indian Test team, and reports suggest that the right-hander is been looked at as a back-up player. The first of two Tests will be played in Kanpur from Thursday, November 25.
