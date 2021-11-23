Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine on the digital cover of Cricket 22

Today at 11:52 AM
The officially licensed Ashes game Cricket 22 has been delayed by a week as developers have replaced Tim Paine with Pat Cummins after Paine’s resignation from captaincy due to a sexting scandal. Paine will still feature on printed physical copies but digital versions will have Cummins on them.
Paine resigned from the role due to a sexting scandal recently and Cummins is considered to be the strongest contender to be the next captain for Australia in red ball cricket. The official video game of the Ashes Cricket 22 has now replaced Paine with Cummins on the cover of digital version and as a result, the release date has been pushed back a week. The game will be released on December 2. Cummins will now feature on the cover of the digital version but the printed version will still have Tim Paine on its cover. Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said that the game was delayed due to factors beyond their control.
"Factors beyond our control have meant that we need to update the game's cover art, other visuals and team lists," Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said in a statement.
"There was a critical day 1 patch that players will need to enjoy the full Cricket 22 experience that has consequently needed to be revoked.
"This is the first time Big Ant Studios have ever had to delay a game release but we find ourselves in an unprecedented position.
"Everyone at Big Ant Studios would like to thank our fans and supporters for understanding our need to do this, ensuring the game is as full and authentic a cricket experience as possible."
Big Ant’s Cricket 22 have new licensed competitions and teams. Also, men's and women's Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League and the Hundred are the new competitions added into the game. The licensing of the game is now extended to the West Indies, New Zealand and Ireland.
