Pat Cummins replaces Tim Paine on the digital cover of Cricket 22

Paine resigned from the role due to a sexting scandal recently and Cummins is considered to be the strongest contender to be the next captain for Australia in red ball cricket. The official video game of the Ashes Cricket 22 has now replaced Paine with Cummins on the cover of digital version and as a result, the release date has been pushed back a week. The game will be released on December 2. Cummins will now feature on the cover of the digital version but the printed version will still have Tim Paine on its cover. Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said that the game was delayed due to factors beyond their control.