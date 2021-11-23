IND vs NZ| Why can’t Hanuma Vihari play a Test match at home, questions Ajay Jadeja

India will be looking forward to the two match Test series to be played against New Zealand at home from November 25 after beating them in the T20I series. The first Test of the series will be hosted by Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Also, the squad for the series is announced and the exclusion of Hanuma Vihari from the squad has surprised many. However, he has been selected in the India A squad which will tour South Africa for three 4-day matches from November 23.