IND vs NZ| Why can’t Hanuma Vihari play a Test match at home, questions Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja has questioned the selectors over the decision of dropping Hanuma Vihari from Tests against New Zealand questioning why the batsman has to play in India A's tour of South Africa instead of playing Test cricket. India will play two match Test series against New Zealand from November 25.
India will be looking forward to the two match Test series to be played against New Zealand at home from November 25 after beating them in the T20I series. The first Test of the series will be hosted by Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Also, the squad for the series is announced and the exclusion of Hanuma Vihari from the squad has surprised many. However, he has been selected in the India A squad which will tour South Africa for three 4-day matches from November 23.
Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has questioned the selectors over the decision of dropping Vihari saying what he has done wrong to not get a Test match at home.
"Vihari, poor guy. He did well. He has been with Indian cricket for a while, done well. What has he done wrong? Why should he go to India A tour, why can't he play a Test match at home? Or don't send him on A tour also. Somebody who has been with the team, now goes to India A tour and a new guy comes in. That's messing with people's minds," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz.
Vihari last played for India in whites against Australia in the heroic draw in the Sydney Test. He was going through a hamstring injury and still scored 23 runs from 161 balls to secure a draw for the team. Vihari was also part of the India squad touring England for a five match Test series but did not get a game.
