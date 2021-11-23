IND vs NZ| Rishabh Pant deserves a bit of break to just switch off from cricket, says Robin Uthappa

Today at 11:17 AM
Robin Uthappa feels that the drop in the form of Rishab Pant is due to bubble fatigue and he deserves a break after making himself available to play anything and everything without complaining in the last couple of years. Uthappa also said that it’s just a matter of time before he regains his form.
India recently won a three match T20I series at home against New Zealand with a clean sweep. The win was a confidence booster for the team after their disappointing run in the T20 World Cup 2021. In spite of this win, the form of lower middle order batsmen was not satisfactory. Especially, Rishabh Pant is going through a lean patch and scored 17*, 12* and 4 in three matches.
Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has opined that the reason behind the lean patch of Rishabh Pant is due to bubble fatigue. He also stated that Pant deserves a break to just switch off from cricket as he has been playing anything and everything without complaint.
“Rishabh has been on the road with the Indian team for a couple of years non-stop. He has made himself available to play anything and everything without complaining. To be constantly in a bubble saps you. I am certain that also has an implication on the way he performs on the field. Maybe lack of clarity or mental fatigue, it could be just that as well. He is a high-class player and it’s a matter of time before he comes back and hits the ball the way we know he can. I think he deserves a bit of a break to just switch off from cricket," elaborated Uthappa.
India will now play in a two match Test series against New Zealand from November 25.
