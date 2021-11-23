IND vs NZ | KL Rahul ruled out of New Zealand Tests with thigh strain, Suryakumar Yadav named replacement

Today at 4:50 PM
KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand with a muscle strain he sustained on his left thigh. Suryakumar Yadav, who was a part of India’s Test squad in England earlier this year, has been named Rahul’s replacement two days out from the start of first Test.
Suryakumar Yadav, who made his T20I and ODI debut earlier this year, has been added to the squad as replacement. Yadav was a part of India’s squad in England, but is yet to get his maiden Test cap.
The right-hander has aggregated 5,326 runs at 44.01 from 77 first-class appearances with 14 hundreds till date.
“Team India batsman Mr. KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Paytm Test series against New Zealand,” BCCI confirmed in a statement.
“He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr. Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement.”
The first of two India-New Zealand Tests will be played in Kanpur from Thursday, November 25.
India squad for New Zealand Test series:Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-capt), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav Wriddhiman Saha (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Regular captain Virat Kohli will join the squad for second Test in Mumbai, beginning December 3.
