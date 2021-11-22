 user tracker image
    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 | Twitter reacts as Shahrukh Khan's last-ball six seals Tamil Nadu's third title win

    Shahrukh Khan's 15-ball 33* powered Tamil Nadu to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 win

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:07 PM

    With five needed of the last ball, Shahrukh Khan smashed Prateek Jain for a soaring six over square leg to hand Tamil Nadu a thrilling four-wicket win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 final on Monday. It was Tamil Nadu’s third title win, which is the most for any team in competition’s history.

    Shahrukh Khan walked in to bat after Tamil Nadu lost key wickets of skipper Vijay Shankar and N Jagadeesan off successive balls in the 16th over, with the team needing 57 off 28 during their run-chase of 152 against Karnataka in Delhi on Monday.

    The right-hander didn’t get much support from other end, and kept finding crucial boundaries while rotating the strike to bring the equation down to 16 off 6. R Sai Kishore, who’d bagged 3/12 from his four overs earlier in the day, managed to edge one over short third-man for a four, and a couple of wides thereafter ensured that it came down to five required off the final ball.

    Prateek Jain, the left-arm quick, missed his length not by much as he aimed for a yorker on Shahrukh’s pads, and the batsman was good enough to launch it deep over square leg. He finished 33* off 15, with a four and three sixes.

    Earlier, Karnataka rode on Abhinav Manohar’s 46 and Praveen Dubey’s 33 to finish 151/7 after being sent in to bat.

    It was Tamil Nadu’s second straight title win, their third overall across 14 editions.

