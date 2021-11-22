SL vs WI | VIDEO: Dhananjaya de Silva gets out hit-wicket while trying to save himself from getting bowled

De Silva, who was looking in good touch with 61 off 95, gifted his wicket to Shannon Gabriel in the 95th over. The Sri Lanka batsman defended a length delivery outside off stump, and the ball was inside-edged and bounced once as it headed towards the stumps, De Silva tried to change the direction of the ball with his bat but couldn’t do it in the first attempt. He gave ot another shot and rather unfortunately, the 30-year-old dislodged the bails with the bat and had to walk back to the pavilion.