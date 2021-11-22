SL vs WI | VIDEO: Dhananjaya de Silva gets out hit-wicket while trying to save himself from getting bowled

Today at 5:54 PM
Hit-wicket is considered as one of the most unfortunate ways to get out in cricket, and Dhananjaya de Silva is the latest addition to the list as he lost his wicket in a bizarre fashion. The Sri Lankan attempted to stop the ball from hitting the stumps, and accidentally hit the bails in the process.
Sri Lanka began Day 2 of the ongoing first Test against the West Indies in Galle at overnight 273/4, with skipper Dimuth Karunaratne having registered his 13th Test hundred. Karunaratne (147) was well supported by Dhananjaya de Silva, with who he added 111 for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed in a rather bizarre fashion.
De Silva, who was looking in good touch with 61 off 95, gifted his wicket to Shannon Gabriel in the 95th over. The Sri Lanka batsman defended a length delivery outside off stump, and the ball was inside-edged and bounced once as it headed towards the stumps, De Silva tried to change the direction of the ball with his bat but couldn’t do it in the first attempt. He gave ot another shot and rather unfortunately, the 30-year-old dislodged the bails with the bat and had to walk back to the pavilion.
Here's the moment Dhananjaya de Silva becomes the second Sri Lankan to hit his own wickets twice in Test cricket. #SLvWI pic.twitter.com/DyGShkaByE— 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) November 22, 2021
Sri Lanka were bundled out for 386 runs, before West Indies stumbled to 113/6 by the end of second day's play.
