SL vs WI | Shai Hope named Jeremy Solozano’s concussion substitute in Galle Test

The two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and West Indies started from November 21 in Galle, and an unfortunate incident occurred on the first day, as debutant Jeremy Solozano was hit on the helmet grille and remained unmoved for a few minutes. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 24th over, when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne played a pull shot off the bowling of Roston Chase, and the ball crashed into the fielder's helmet grille. Batting first, Sri Lanka managed a total of 386, courtesy Dimuth Karunaratne's 147. Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva scored fifties. West Indies have now picked Shai Hope as a concussion substitute for Solozano, and he was approved by the match referee Ranjan Madugalle. Shai Hope has so far played 36 Test matches, and has agggregated 1,675 at 25.77 with two hundreds. A team statement released on Monday confirmed that Madugaale has approved the substitution under concussion substitute rule. "Match referee Ranjan Madugalle has approved Shai Hope as Solozano's replacement. This is in accordance with the ICC concussion substitute rule," the statement read. West Indies were 36/0 at the time of writing. Jeremy Solozano has suffered a concussion. He will return to the team hotel today and begin undergoing the appropriate protocol.



Shai Hope will replace Solozano in the ongoing test match #MenInMaroon #SLvWI 🏏🌴 https://t.co/kpW0GznGP3 pic.twitter.com/xypCWzM0Q5 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 22, 2021