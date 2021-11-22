IND vs NZ | There is room for improvement in the middle order, says Rohit Sharma

After winning the three-match T20I series with a clean sweep against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma has stated that there is room for improvement in India's middle-order. The India T20I captain further lauded the spinners for their brilliant performance throughout the three-match T20I series.

India won the third T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand by 73 runs and inflicted a clean sweep over the visitors. With this win, India became the first team to whitewash New Zealand in a T20I series at home and away. Batting first, Rohit Sharma's brisk fifty was the highlight of the Indian batting innings, and Deepak Chahar played a short cameo at the end to guide the Men in Blue to 184/7.

In reply, New Zealand batsmen could not outplay the Indian bowlers, and they were bundled out for 111 despite a brilliant 36-ball 51 from Martin Guptill. Axar Patel starred with the ball as he scalped three wickets by conceding just nine runs in three overs.

Reflecting on India's batting performance, Rohit said that the ball was nicely coming onto the bat because of dew in the first innings. He further added that there is room for improvement in the middle order.

“It's important to start well. That's always been my mindset. Once you've seen the pitch you know what you've got to do. It was nicely coming onto the bat with the dew coming early. We had something planned as a batting group. Wouldn't say it worked out well. Room for improvement in the middle order. The batting front - KL missed out today but his form is critical,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Spinners had played an important role for the team throughout the three-match T20I series. Axar Patel scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 6.00 from three matches, whereas Ravichandran Ashwin, who clinched three wickets from two matches conceded only 42 runs off 48 balls he bowled in the T20I series. Also, the team management is looking at Venkatesh Iyer as a bowling all-rounder who can bat down the order. Rohit praised the spinners for their performance in the series and also stated that he wants Venkatesh Iyer to bowl some overs for the team.

“Middle order didn't get much opportunity except today. The spinners did the job for us in the entire series. The way Ashwin bowled, Axar. And how Chahal came back.Good to see Venkatesh Iyer bowling those overs with the skills he has. Important for us going forward. I would prefer that going forward .. teams around the world bat deep till No.8, No.9. Harshal, when he plays for Haryana, he opens the batting for them. And then Deepak, we've seen what he did in SL. Chahal was looking forward to bat as well," he commented.

Rohit has been a terrific batsman for India, and has been a prolific run-scorer since he was promoted to the opening role. He has scored 3197 runs in T20Is. The India T20I captain was adjudged Player of the series as he scored 159 runs from three matches at an impressive average of 53.00, which includes two half-centuries. Speaking on his batting career, the India T20I captain said that opening the innings changed a lot of things for him.

"I've grown up playing on a concrete pitch back in the day. Once I started opening a lot of things changed. Won't say it (playing the pull) comes naturally. I've practised a lot playing those shots. Some days it comes off very well but I've got out also playing that shot. That's why I say when you've got a certain strength, you've got to back it," he concluded.

Axar Patel, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar bowling performance reckoned that there was assistance for spinners in the pitch, and bowling in the good areas was important for taking wickets.

“Earlier when I got hit, I used to bowl quicker and quicker. Now I try to vary my pace. I try to stay a step ahead of the batter about what he's trying to do. There was help in this wicket. Ball was stopping. So I just tried hitting good areas because the wicket had some help. Want to take this confidence forward. Obviously if you take 27 wickets in a series, you feel like you can do anything (Tests against Eng),” said Axar after the match.