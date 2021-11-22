Ind vs NZ | Ravichandran Ashwin is always an attacking option, says Rohit Sharma

After India whitewashed New Zealand in the three-match T20I series at home, Rohit Sharma heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for his bowling performance, and stated that the off-spinner is always an attacking option for a captain. The India T20I captain further termed Ashwin as a 'quality bowler'.

India registered a resounding 73-run victory against New Zealand in the third T20I in Kolkata on Sunday, and with it, whitewashed the Black Caps 3-0. Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial role with the ball in the first two T20Is, as he bagged three wickets at an impressive economy of 5.25. However, after India sealed the series with a win in Ranchi, Ashwin was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI for the third game.

After being sidelined for more than four years from ODIs and T20Is, Ashwin was named in the Indian squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Since his return to India's white-ball setup, the off-spinner has scalped nine wickets from five matches while maintaining an excellent economy.

Rohit Sharma lauded Ashwin for his bowling performance in his recent outings, and stated that it has been a great comeback from the off-spinner. The India T20I skipper further added that Ashwin is always an attacking option for a captain.

"It has been a great comeback from him. We all know that he is a quality bowler. He has proven himself with the red ball over the years and even in white-ball cricket he doesn't have a bad record. Now the way he has comeback and bowled in the UAE and then here just shows the quality that he has," said Rohit.

"He is always an attacking option for a captain. When you have someone like him in the squad it is always an opportunity to take wickets in the middle (overs) and we understand how important that is. That is the phase when you can put the breaks on the scoring rate and take wickets.

Rohit also praised Axar Patel, saying that the left-hand spinner and Ashwin make for genuine wicket-taking options for the team.

"Ashwin provides that (option) alongwith Axar (Patel). Both these guys are wicket-taking options in this phase and for them it's never about surviving. It is always about 'how I can get the batter out or put them under pressure'. That is how they think and come up with all the time," said Rohit.

India will now play a two-match Test series against New Zealand, the first of which will be played in Kanpur, beginning November 25.