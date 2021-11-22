IND vs NZ | Can’t be complaining about the workload, says Rishabh Pant

Team India have had a busy schedule since the World Test Championship final in June earlier this year, and the cricketers have been moving from one bubble to another for featuring in international games and league matches. While India’s former T20I captain, Virat Kohli , and other senior players were rested for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, Rishabh Pant , who has been a regular name in all formats for Team India, featured in all three games in the white-ball series, which started from November 17.

After India’s disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, pacer Jasprit Bumrah , and former head coach Ravi Shastri had complained about the workload and bio-bubble fatigue. However, Pant stated that he cannot complain about the workload as the team management has given him rest for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. He further added that he is ready to take up any role that the management desires for the success of the Indian cricket team .

"I can't be complaining about the workload but the team management has given me offs from the next two Test matches. Hopefully I can recover well and do well in South Africa," Pant told Star Sports

"After the T20 World Cup , everyone's thinking that in what areas we can improve. As a group we have been talking about that a lot. We had to improve in the middle overs. We have ticked few boxes. It's going really well for us. As a kid I always dreamt of winning matches for India in any situation. I am ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I am happy to finish the match," he added.