'Eye-catching' T10 format can be played in Olympics, feels Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan believes that the T10 format of cricket is an eye-catching entertainment, and it can be played in the Olympics. Morgan, who is currently plying his trade for Delhi Bulls in T10 League 2021-22, lauded Dwayne Bravo, and feels that the veteran all-rounder can lead the team to a title win.

The Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league is a 10-over format game, and six teams namely Deccan Gladiators, Chennai Braves, Team Abu Dhabi, Bangla Tigers, Northern Warriors, and Delhi Bulls are competing with each other in the tournament. The 2021-22 edition, which started on November 19 will take place for 15 days, and the summit clash will be held on December 4.

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, who is plying his trade for Delhi Bulls in the tournament, feels that the T10 cricket can be played in the Olympic games. Earlier this year, the ICC had confirmed that it will bid for cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I am not actually quite sure because I am always trying to bring in new ideas and grow the game even bigger. The Olympics is a huge opportunity to do that. Ever since I have played T10, it's sort of eye-catching entertainment because I am a huge fan," said Morgan on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League where he is playing for Delhi Bulls.

“All my family and friends watch the game and they go out and come back and watch another game. It's very fan-friendly and if you are looking to sell our game to people who haven't watched cricket before, I think it's a really flexible way to do that.

"Introduce them to watch different formats and I haven't found a better way than T10 for a format to play in the Olympics," he added.

Delhi Bulls have won all their three fixtures in the ongoing T10 league, and Morgan is confident that the team can win the title this year.

"We have a strong team and missing Jason Roy obviously hurts us. We have plenty of talent and are looking forward to it," said Morgan.

Morgan lauded Delhi Bulls captain Dwayne Bravo, one of the most experienced T20 cricketers in the world, and stated that his game plan will be the team’s key to success in the tournament.

“I think it will be huge, Bravo is one of the most experienced T20 cricketers in the world if not the most, you think how long he has been around and how many games he has played," said Morgan.

"The biggest factor that he is a winner and won competitions around the world and won the T20 World Cup as well, so he is going to be essential and hopefully achieving success."