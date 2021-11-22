Ashes 2021-22 | 'Respected' Pat Cummins primed for Australia captaincy, says Adam Gilchrist

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has opined that Pat Cummins will be the right choice for Australia's Test captaincy ahead of the home Ashes later this year. Australia will name a new captain as Tim Paine has stepped down as Test skipper in that aftermath of a sexting scandal.

The Ashes 2021-22 will begin from December 8 in Brisbane, and the Australia cricket team will name a new Test captain, with Tim Paine having stepped down from the role over a sexting scandal which surfaced recently.

According to reports, the selectors have already approached former captain Steve Smith to take up the role, but there's some uncertainty, given that Smith has served a two-year leadership ban after the ball-tampering episode back in 2010. Current vice-captain Pat Cummins is currently looked at as the front-runner for the role.

Earlier, James Anderson had backed Cummins to succeed Paine as Australia's Test captain. Meanwhile, former legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist feels that Cummins should be the next captain if he’s keen to do it.

"I think Pat Cummins is the frontrunner there. I’ve got no problems with him having first opportunity," Gilchrist told Reuters.

“They should have him if he’s keen to do it -- and he must be reasonably happy to take the role given he’s vice captain."

A specialist fast bowler as captain hasn't been a norm in cricket, with batsmen largely taking up the role. However, Gilchrist reckoned that the Australian speedster has a huge amount of respect from everyone, particularly from his teammates, which makes him the frontrunner to the captaincy role.

"I see no reason to pigeonhole Pat as a fast bowler who can’t do it. I think he’s had a huge amount of respect from everyone, really -- particularly from his team mates, so I think that’s the way they will lean" he stated.

Meanshile, Smith has voiced out his hopes of handling the captaincy again. However, Gilchrist is of the opinion that Cummins should be the choice over Smith, with the former having grown in terms of knowledge and experience in recent years.

"I just think Pat Cummins has developed into a more integral part of that team and grown in his knowledge of the game and experiences he’s had," he added. I think it’s a case of whilst you’re away someone else has come in over the top of you, to an extent. Steve Smith could very well take the captaincy again but Pat Cummins will be the guy they lean to now.”