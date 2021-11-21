West Indies' debutant Jeremy Solozano taken to hospital for scans after being hit on helmet while fielding

Today at 3:28 PM
West Indies' debutant Jeremy Solozano was struck on the grille of his helmet while fielding at short-leg against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the first Test in Galle. The incident occurred when Dimuth Karunaratne attempted a pull shot off Roston Chase, and the ball crashed into the fielder's helmet grille.
Aftermath, the debutant was carried off the field on a stretcher and was taken to the hospital in Colombo for scans. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 24th over when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne played a pull shot off the bowling of Roston Chase. Solozano was hit on the front side of the helmet, and the Trinidad-born player went down on the ground immediately before his teammates called out for the stretcher. According to the reports, the 26-year-old was conscious and responsive when he was being taken off the field.
Solozano has so far played 40 first-class games before making his Test debut against Sri Lanka in the first Test match, and was set to open the innings for his side later. He has also played the 2014 Under-19 World Cup in the UAE and has also represented West Indies A team. He scored 74 off 216 balls in the second of the two intra-squad "Best vs Best" matches in Antigua before the Sri Lanka tour, with lead selector Roger Harper praising his "application, patience and composure".
🚨Injury Update 🚨 Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding.— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 21, 2021
He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery 🙏🏽#SLvWI pic.twitter.com/3xD6Byz1kf
