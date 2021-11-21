Reports | Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar included in the India A squad for the tour of South Africa

Currently, Kishan and Chahar are part of the T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand. India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 and will play the last game in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. Meanwhile, Chahar has played both the games but Kishan hasn’t got the opportunities in the playing XI. In the first two games, the Men In Blue have taken the advantage of the dew factor as they invited the Kiwis to bat first. In the first game, the Rohit Sharma-led side chased down 165 losing five wickets and two balls to spare.