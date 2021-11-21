Reports | Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar included in the India A squad for the tour of South Africa

Today at 12:32 PM
According to the reports, Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar have been included in the India A squad for the tour of South Africa starting from November 26 in Bloemfontein. The report also says that both the players will reach Mumbai on November 24 and fly to South Africa for the three unofficial Tests.
Currently, Kishan and Chahar are part of the T20I squad for the home series against New Zealand. India have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 and will play the last game in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. Meanwhile, Chahar has played both the games but Kishan hasn’t got the opportunities in the playing XI. In the first two games, the Men In Blue have taken the advantage of the dew factor as they invited the Kiwis to bat first. In the first game, the Rohit Sharma-led side chased down 165 losing five wickets and two balls to spare.
In the last match, India chased down 154 runs in 17.2 overs as the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 117 runs. They won the game by seven wickets. Meanwhile, India A will be led by Priyank Panchal. Players like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Umran Malik.
Shardul Thakur could also be included in the team. Shitanshu Kotak will be the head coach while Sairaj Bahutule will be the bowling coach and T Ghosh will be fielding coach.
India A squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (C), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Ishan Kishan (WK), Upendra Yadav (WK), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Deepak Chahar and Arzan Nagwaswalla.
