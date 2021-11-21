 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

     IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Ish Sodhi’s one handed catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ish Sodhi showed incredible reflexes to dismiss Rohit Sharma

    Twitter

     IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Ish Sodhi’s one handed catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:44 PM

    Once Rohit Sharma gets into the groove, the opposition need to do something special to stop the Hitman. And that is what Ish Sodhi did today as the Kiwi leg spinner showed incredible reflexes and took a one-handed beauty to send the Indian skipper packing and left the fans in a state of shock.

    After winning the toss, India opted to bat first, and Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan (29) partnered for a 69-run stand before the latter fell to New Zealand’s stand-in captain, Mitchell Santner in the seventh over. The left-arm spinner continued his good spell and clinched the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav in the same over before scalping the wicket of Rishabh Pant in the ninth over.

    However, Rohit Sharma stood solid at one end and dominated the New Zealand bowlers to score his 26th T20I fifty. At the end of the 11th over, the scorecard read 103/3 putting India in the driving seat and with the Indian skipper looking in great touch, things were looking ominous for the visitors. That is when Ish Sodhi decided to lay his stamp on the game. On the second ball of the 12th over, Rohit decided to attack the leggie by coming down the pitch. However, Sodhi saw the move and bowled the ball slightly wide which meant that the ball caught the toe end of the bat and went flying back at the bowler. 

    While a few bowlers would have just gotten out of the way, Sodhi showed incredible reflexes, and not only did he get his hand to the ball but managed to catch it as well. Such were the reflexes that all Shreyas Iyer could do at the non-strikers end was to look back at his captain with a confused look on his face. 

    Truly stunning

    Indeed

    Best catch in a while 

    What a sight

    Agree!

    Great to see it 

    lol

    on another note 

    exactly

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down