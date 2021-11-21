 IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Ish Sodhi’s one handed catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma

However, Rohit Sharma stood solid at one end and dominated the New Zealand bowlers to score his 26th T20I fifty. At the end of the 11th over, the scorecard read 103/3 putting India in the driving seat and with the Indian skipper looking in great touch, things were looking ominous for the visitors. That is when Ish Sodhi decided to lay his stamp on the game. On the second ball of the 12th over, Rohit decided to attack the leggie by coming down the pitch. However, Sodhi saw the move and bowled the ball slightly wide which meant that the ball caught the toe end of the bat and went flying back at the bowler.