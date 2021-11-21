 user tracker image
    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to India whitewashing New Zealand in T20I series

    India defeated New Zealand by 73 runs in the third T20I on Sunday in Kolkata

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:08 PM

    India claimed a thumping 73-run victory against New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday in Kolkata, and have whitewashed the three-match series 3-0. Rohit Sharma starred for Team India with the bat scoring a brisk fifty, whereas Axar Patel scalped three wickets and made the win easy for his side.

    Whitewash 

    Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy 

    Indeed 

    Well deserved

    Things you like to see

    Yes

    Who did this Lmao

    Well deserved

