IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to India whitewashing New Zealand in T20I series

India claimed a thumping 73-run victory against New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday in Kolkata, and have whitewashed the three-match series 3-0. Rohit Sharma starred for Team India with the bat scoring a brisk fifty, whereas Axar Patel scalped three wickets and made the win easy for his side.
Whitewash
It was a comprehensive series win for India. But I’m so done with T20’s for now. Bring on the test series 💪🏽 🇮🇳🇳🇿🏏 #INDvNZ— Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) November 21, 2021
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy
The starting of new era✌️🇮🇳🏏— Srihari Palegar (@PalegarSrihari) November 21, 2021
Really nw indian team shows much better and different show..
Congratulations Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/zrgzp8HFJk
Indeed
What A Great Start To #RohitSharma T20 Captaincy Career.#INDvNZ— Anshul Sunita Bhardwaj (@anshulsunita7) November 21, 2021
Well deserved
Man of the Match - Axar Patel #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/xi0bukDpWo— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 21, 2021
Things you like to see
Game changer - HARSHAL PATEL— 💙AK #MI 💙 (@ak_sr10) November 21, 2021
Man of the match - AXAR PATEL
Man of the Series - Captain ROHIT SHARMA#INDVsNZT20 #INDvNZ https://t.co/il94T0aICz pic.twitter.com/zWrtabqTCZ
Yes
Ro is our MoS 🔥🔥🔥 Captain leading from front #RohitSharma#INDvNZ— DeepPatel25 (@deeppatelguj) November 21, 2021
Who did this Lmao
New Zealand did not won a single game in this series as the man of the match was paid using Paytm UPI and UPI works only for Indian Bank accounts. Paytm-BCCI-Modi Masterclass#INDvNZ #Modi #BCCI#Paytm— jennifer (@jennife74834570) November 21, 2021
Well deserved
CHAMPIONS 🏆 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/AmzGGlbwlq— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 21, 2021
