IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Glenn Philips saving a run by kicking the ball 30 yards

Cricketers using their ‘football skills’ to warm up or to pull off run outs is nothing new but Glenn Philips showed off something new today in Kolkata. The Kiwi, fielding on the ropes, not only managed to save a boundary but also managed to save a run by kicking the ball almost 30 yards.
After winning the toss in the third T20I, India opted to bat first against New Zealand on Sunday in Kolkata, and Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started off well for the hosts. Three overs in the hosts scored 29 runs without the loss of a wicket and India appeared well on their way.
It was during the fourth over of the innings when Philips decided to put some effort into the field. The Indian captain flicked a full-length delivery to the boundary and the ball looked destined to clear the fence. However, Glenn Philips, who was fielding at deep square leg, covered the ground quickly and dove to keep the ball in play. However, the momentum of the ball appeared to be taking it over the line. The Kiwi ensured that his effort was not going to be undone as he somehow managed to kick the ball away and got the ball back into a 30-yard circle to save a run for his team.
What a massive save by Philips
November 21, 2021
Crisp and clean
Great fielding #GlenPhilips The kick was clean for sure but,— Rajeev Venkat (@RVenkat_India) November 21, 2021
His Cap was touching the ropes… Doesn’t that count…??? #JustAsking@bhogleharsha @kartikmurali @StarSportsIndia #INDvNZ @Sdoull
Putting the body on the line
Glen Philips is 🐆 in outfield Please Don't do keeping again ever in life man— Swaraj Wankhede 🇮🇳 (@CrickySwaraj) November 21, 2021
What an amazing feilder he is 🔥 #INDvNZ #GlennPhilips
Severely underrated
Glenn Phillips is such a gun fielder. Puts absolutely everything into his effort#INDvNZ— Ameya Thakur (@SportyMindset) November 21, 2021
Pretty smooth from Philips
That was some pretty good fielding from Phillips.#INDvNZ— Lea, not a good number 8, unlike Shardul Thakur! (@LinuxLea) November 21, 2021
Indeed
Great football skills shown by Glenn Phillips there. Saved a certain boundary. #INDvNZ— Shaileshwar (@TheCricketChap) November 21, 2021
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's performance is top-notch
Rohit Sharma connecting the ball towards boundary. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/l4UhKKqpRN— Gajender (@gajender00) November 21, 2021
Every time Rohit hits the ball
#INDvNZ— निपुण महाजन (@NiPuN__045) November 21, 2021
Here We RO again ⚡ pic.twitter.com/1TmmmCs8Z2
Well said
I am getting a feeling that Rohit started playing to his potential after becoming captain. This was missing under Virat 😏 #INDvsNZ— Milton (@chennai_rk) November 21, 2021
HAHAHA
Rohit Sharma in T20Is match at Eden Gardens @ImRo45 👏#INDvsNZ #EdenGardens #INDVsNZT20 #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Q7yEia0mcw— Ashutosh Srivastava (@ashutosh_sri8) November 21, 2021
