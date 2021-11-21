IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Glenn Philips saving a run by kicking the ball 30 yards

It was during the fourth over of the innings when Philips decided to put some effort into the field. The Indian captain flicked a full-length delivery to the boundary and the ball looked destined to clear the fence. However, Glenn Philips, who was fielding at deep square leg, covered the ground quickly and dove to keep the ball in play. However, the momentum of the ball appeared to be taking it over the line. The Kiwi ensured that his effort was not going to be undone as he somehow managed to kick the ball away and got the ball back into a 30-yard circle to save a run for his team.