    IND vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Glenn Philips saving a run by kicking the ball 30 yards

    Glenn Philips pulled off incredible save on boundary

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:00 PM

    Cricketers using their ‘football skills’ to warm up or to pull off run outs is nothing new but Glenn Philips showed off something new today in Kolkata. The Kiwi, fielding on the ropes, not only managed to save a boundary but also managed to save a run by kicking the ball almost 30 yards.

    After winning the toss in the third T20I, India opted to bat first against New Zealand on Sunday in Kolkata, and Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started off well for the hosts. Three overs in the hosts scored 29 runs without the loss of a wicket and India appeared well on their way.

    It was during the fourth over of the innings when Philips decided to put some effort into the field. The Indian captain flicked a full-length delivery to the boundary and the ball looked destined to clear the fence. However, Glenn Philips, who was fielding at deep square leg, covered the ground quickly and dove to keep the ball in play. However, the momentum of the ball appeared to be taking it over the line. The Kiwi ensured that his effort was not going to be undone as he somehow managed to kick the ball away and got the ball back into a 30-yard circle to save a run for his team. 

    What a massive save by Philips

    cool

    Crisp and clean 

    Putting the body on the line 

    Severely underrated 

    Pretty smooth from Philips 

    Indeed 

    Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's performance is top-notch 

    Every time Rohit hits the ball

    Well said 

    HAHAHA

