IND vs NZ | Ravichandran Ashwin has been phenomenal in last five T20 matches, says Aakash Chopra

Former India cricketer Akash Chopra lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his bowling performances in white-ball cricket, and stated that the off spinner has been phenomenal for India in the recent T20I matches. He further added that Ashwin has been consistent in the IPL over the last few years.

After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021, India started playing a three-match T20I series against the Blackcaps from November 17. The Men in Blue has won the first two T20Is and had claimed a series victory against the Black Caps. After the T20I series victory against New Zealand, the bowling performance of veteran spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin has been a hot topic for discussion among cricket fans and experts.

After being sidelined for more than four years from ODIs and T20Is, Ashwin was named in the Indian squad for the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2021. Since his return to India's white-ball setup, the off spinner has so far scalped nine wickets from five matches and has been extremely economical as well.

Meanwhile, Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for his recent bowling performances in white-ball cricket, and stated that the off-spinner has been phenomenal in his last five T20I matches.

"Ashwin has been phenomenal in the last five games, if we see from the Afghanistan match to the second T20I. He has played five consecutive matches, has been economical every time and taken wickets every time. Everyone is asking how Ashwin has turned it around? But he hasn't rediscovered anything,” he said on his Youtube channel.

Ashwin has been a consistent performer over the years in the IPL with 35 wickets at an economy of 7.45 in the last three seasons. The 12th edition of the tournament was his most impressive in IPL, where he scalped 15 wickets with an economy of 7.27.

Aakash Chopra has also opined that Ashwin has been extremely economical when he was away from the international side and never leaked more than 25-30 runs in his four overs.

"He had not gone anywhere, you had not picked him. If you see any one year in the last eight to ten years, when was Ashwin hit in the IPL? He plays 14 matches, he is a four-over bank," he opined.

"He was a four-over bank when he was dropped as well. There have been three IPLs in between, he was a four-over bank there as well. He never gives more than 25-30 runs in his four overs, once in a while everyone gets hit, and he takes wickets as well."

Akash Chopra reckoned that he was not surprised with Ashwin’s impressive bowling performance since his comeback game, and added that the 35-year-old has a lot of experience.

"He bowls in different phases of the game - with the new ball, in the middle and can bowl even till the 15th or 16th over. He is not doing anything exceptional, the guile and quality he has. Just the experience is coming to the fore. Please don't be surprised, I am not at all surprised that why Ashwin is doing so well,” he concluded.

India will face New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday, November 21 in Kolkata