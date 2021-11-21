IND vs NZ | New Zealand lost a ‘meaningless’ series against India after T20 World Cup final defeat, says Mitchell McClenaghan

Today at 2:30 PM
Former New Zealand left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has said that the Kiwis have lost a ‘meaningless’ series against India after the T20 World Cup final defeat. The Blackcaps lost the first two T20I matches of the three-match series against the Men In Blue last week and are staring a clean sweep.
India have dominated the two games against New Zealand having chased down 165 and 154 in the two games. However, McClenaghan, on his Twitter handle said that the Tim Southee-led side was playing the series only 72 hours after the T20 World Cup final against Australia.
Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions? https://t.co/jldmmH58YZ— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) November 20, 2021
The 35-year-old added that he was joking around while replying to another fan.
Yeah mitch feel for the NZ players for a tiring schedule. BCCI and NZ coukd have organused it better. Mental well being is a important for players in bio bubble.— MUHILAN (@MuhilanRaja) November 20, 2021
Both the sides will play the last T20 on Sunday in Kolkata before the two-match Test Series starting November 25.
