 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs NZ | New Zealand lost a ‘meaningless’ series against India after T20 World Cup final defeat, says Mitchell McClenaghan

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India has taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand

    | Twitter BCCI

    IND vs NZ | New Zealand lost a ‘meaningless’ series against India after T20 World Cup final defeat, says Mitchell McClenaghan

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:30 PM

    Former New Zealand left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has said that the Kiwis have lost a ‘meaningless’ series against India after the T20 World Cup final defeat. The Blackcaps lost the first two T20I matches of the three-match series against the Men In Blue last week and are staring a clean sweep.

    India have dominated the two games against New Zealand having chased down 165 and 154 in the two games. However, McClenaghan, on his Twitter handle said that the Tim Southee-led side was playing the series only 72 hours after the T20 World Cup final against Australia. 

    The 35-year-old added that he was joking around while replying to another fan. 

    Both the sides will play the last T20 on Sunday in Kolkata before the two-match Test Series starting November 25. 

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down