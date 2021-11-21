IND vs NZ | India can rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar and include Avesh Khan in the last T20I, feels Gautam Gambhir

The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first T20I by five wickets in Jaipur. However, they had to struggle a bit to chase down 165 as they lost the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Venkatesh Iyer in quick succession and eventually won the game with two balls to spare. In the second game, they chased down 144 runs in just 17.2 overs as the openers Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul stitched a opening partnership of 117 runs. Meanwhile, Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports, said that Avesh Khan can be included in the playing in the third game as the Kolkata pitch might suit him.