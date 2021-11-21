ICC appoints Geoff Allardice as a full-time CEO, replacing Manu Sawhney

Allardice has played first-class cricket for Victoria in Australia alongside the likes of Damien Fleming and Ian Harvey between 1991 to 1994. Apart from that, he also played at the University level with former Cricket Australia administrator James Sutherland. The 54-year-old has previously served as a general manager of the organisation for eight years. After the promotion, the former first-class cricketer has said that he will continuously work on doing the right thing for the sport.