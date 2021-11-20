WATCH | Shaheen Afridi hurts Afif Hossain after hurling back the ball at the batsman

Pakistan locked horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I on Saturday, November 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. During the second T20I, Pakistan''s Shaheen Afridi was smashed for a massive six in his second over, and the pacer was seen in frustration after conceding a maximum in the initial over of his spell. In the very next ball, Afridi bowled a good-length delivery, and the Bangladesh batsman played a defensive shot. But, Afridi collected the ball in his run-up and threw the ball unnecessarily towards the striker's end, which hit the ankle of Afif Hossain. After sustaining the blow, injured Afif fell flat on the ground, and was seen in a lot of pain.