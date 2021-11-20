 user tracker image
    WATCH | Shaheen Afridi hurts Afif Hossain after hurling back the ball at the batsman

    Shaheen Afridi hurt Afif Hossain after a wild throw to the striker's end

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:11 PM

    Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi lost his composure after getting smashed for a six in his second over, and in the very next ball, the pacer's wayward throw hit the ankle of the Bangladesh batsman. After sustaining the blow, Afif fell flat on the ground and was seen in a lot of pain.

    Pakistan locked horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I on Saturday, November 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. During the second T20I, Pakistan''s Shaheen Afridi was smashed for a massive six in his second over, and the pacer was seen in frustration after conceding a maximum in the initial over of his spell. In the very next ball, Afridi bowled a good-length delivery, and the Bangladesh batsman played a defensive shot. But, Afridi collected the ball in his run-up and threw the ball unnecessarily towards the striker's end, which hit the ankle of Afif Hossain. After sustaining the blow, injured Afif fell flat on the ground, and was seen in a lot of pain.

    After the batsman fell flat on the ground, Afridi and other Pakistan players rushed to the striker's end to check on Afif's condition. 

    Pakistan won the second T20I against Bangladesh by eight wickets and clinched their series victory.

