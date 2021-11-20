WATCH | Former Kings XI Punjab pacer Parvinder Awana mocks AB de Villiers after his retirement

Today at 4:55 PM
Parvinder Awana went on to mock Ab de Villiers after his retirement announcement by uploading a video of him taking the wicket of the former South Africa captain. The former Kings XI Punjab pacer tweeted the video, and captioned it as 'thank you Ab De Villiers for your contribution to cricket'.
Former South Africa captain, AB de Villiers on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 37-year-old was a regular name in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore for over ten years. However, De Villiers could not unleash his batting skills in the recently concluded 14th edition of the lucrative league. Earlier in 2018, the swashbuckling batsman had announced his retirement from international cricket.
Meanwhile, former Kings XI Punjab, Parvinder Awana mocked AB de Villiers after hearing the retirement news by uploading a video of him clinching the wicket of the former South Africa captain. shared a video of him shattering the stumps behind AB de Villiers to send him back to the pavilions, during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings XI (now Punjab Kings).Awana captioned the video as 'thank you Ab De Villiers for your contribution to cricket'.
However, Awana's tweet irked the cricketing fans all around the world, and the Twitterati posted videos of Suresh Raina smashing the pacer all over the ground for 33 runs off his over during IPL 2014.
Thank you @ABdeVilliers17 for your contribution to cricket. pic.twitter.com/orFEXsFjnB— Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) November 19, 2021
