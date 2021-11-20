IND vs NZ | Promoting Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 indicates India are already thinking of the next T20 WC, says Zaheer Khan

Today at 12:53 PM
After India defeated New Zealand by seven wickets in the second T20I on Friday in Ranchi, Zaheer Khan has stated that the promotion of Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 proves India are already thinking of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Zaheer termed the decision of the management as a ‘proactive move’.
India sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 against New Zealand after a resounding seven-wicket victory on Friday in Ranchi. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand had a great start as they posted 64 runs in the powerplay overs, however, the Indian spinners and debutant Harshal Patel outplayed the opposition batsmen in the final overs, and restricted the Tim Southee-led side to 153/6.
In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (55) and KL Rahul (65) partnered for a 117-run stand before the latter departed in the 14th over. After the dismissal of the right-hand batsman, Venkatesh Iyer was brought to bat ahead of Suryakumar Yadav at No.3, and the swashbuckling batsman remained unbeaten on 12 as the Men in Blue registered a seven-wicket victory against the Black Caps with 16 balls to spare.
Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan termed the decision to promote Venkatesh Iyer in the batting order as a ‘proactive move’ and stated that India are already planning for the T20 World Cup next year in Australia.
“The move to promote Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 when the opportunity arose proves that India are already thinking about the next T20 World Cup. Had they not done something like that, then you could have said that they missed an opportunity. It was definitely a proactive move by the management keeping the future in mind,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.
India will face New Zealand in the final T20I on Sunday, November 21 in Kolkata.
