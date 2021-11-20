IND vs NZ | Promoting Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 indicates India are already thinking of the next T20 WC, says Zaheer Khan

India sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 against New Zealand after a resounding seven-wicket victory on Friday in Ranchi. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand had a great start as they posted 64 runs in the powerplay overs, however, the Indian spinners and debutant Harshal Patel outplayed the opposition batsmen in the final overs, and restricted the Tim Southee -led side to 153/6.

In reply, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (55) and KL Rahul (65) partnered for a 117-run stand before the latter departed in the 14th over. After the dismissal of the right-hand batsman, Venkatesh Iyer was brought to bat ahead of Suryakumar Yadav at No.3, and the swashbuckling batsman remained unbeaten on 12 as the Men in Blue registered a seven-wicket victory against the Black Caps with 16 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Khan termed the decision to promote Venkatesh Iyer in the batting order as a ‘proactive move’ and stated that India are already planning for the T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

“The move to promote Venkatesh Iyer to No.3 when the opportunity arose proves that India are already thinking about the next T20 World Cup. Had they not done something like that, then you could have said that they missed an opportunity. It was definitely a proactive move by the management keeping the future in mind,” Zaheer told Cricbuzz.