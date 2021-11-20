IND vs NZ | AB de Villiers has had a massive impact on my career, says Harshal Patel

India handed a resounding seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second T20I on Friday in Ranchi, and sealed the three-match series 2-0. After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first, and a brilliant bowling performance from debutant Harshal Patel at the end restricted New Zealand to 153/6. In pursuit of 154 runs, Rohit Sharma (55) and KL Rahul (65) smashed brisk fifties and guided India to their second win in the series.

Harshal Patel was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar bowling performance, and the pacer stated that AB de Villers has had a massive impact on his career. De Villiers was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, and shared the dressing room with Harshal Patel during the IPL 2021. Notably, the 30-year-old pacer’s debut coincided with the former South Africa captain’s retirement from all formats of cricket on Friday.

"AB has had a massive impact on my career. I have always been a silent observer of him. Recently, when we were starting our (IPL) campaign in the UAE, I asked him, 'How do I reduce my big overs? Like I conceded 12-15, even 20 runs, in the IPL, so how should I reduce those? He told me, 'When a batsman hits your good delivery, you shouldn't change that. You should constantly force the batsman to hit your good deliveries only. If you get hit once on a good delivery, then the batsman expects that you would change it and try another Option," Harshal said after the match.