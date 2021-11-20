Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai, says MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, who led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to four title victories in the Indian Premier League (IPL), stated that he is hopeful of playing his final T20 match at Chepauk. Speaking on his IPL 2022 participation, the former India captain reckoned that he has still time to take the decision.

Since the conclusion of the 14th edition of the IPL, cricket fans and experts have been waiting for MS Dhoni's announcement on his participation in the upcoming edition of the tournament. However, the former India captain added suspense over his participation in IPL 2022, and stated that he has still a lot of time left to make the decision.

I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event in Chennai.

After CSK won their fourth IPL title in the recently concluded IPL season, in a conversation with MS Dhoni, Harsh Bogle said "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", and the CSK captain was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind."

During ‘The Champions Call’ event in Chennai, organized to celebrate the victory of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, Dhoni stated that he is hopeful of playing his last T20 match in Chennai.

"I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in next five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni said.

The 40-year-old also lauded CSK fans, and stated that Chennai always supported good cricket. He further added that irrespective of whether the players represent the opposition, the Chepauk fans always supported every cricketer walking out to the field.

“Each and every game we played at Chepauk, the fans came and supported good cricket. A lot of times, you have the mentality that you want your team to do well but you don't want the other team to not do well -- that was not the case with Chennai. I think Sachin paaji received one of the best ovations in the ground whenever he went to the ground, even when he played for the Mumbai Indians,” said Dhoni.

“That was the love, the understanding of the game when it came to fans in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu.”