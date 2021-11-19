Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma fan invading pitch to touch idol’s feet in Ranchi

Today at 10:26 PM
Pitch invading has been on the rise in Indian cricket with the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli being the most likely ‘targets’ for fans. However, in Ranchi during the second T20I between India and New Zealand, it was the time for the new Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to ‘enjoy that honour’.
After losing the first T20I in the last over in Jaipur, New Zealand started off on the front foot in the second T20I in Ranchi. Despite losing Martin Guptill for 31 in the powerplay, New Zealand managed to score 84 in just ten overs. India did manage to pull things back quite well as timely wickets ensured that all New Zealand could manage in their allotted twenty overs was a score of 153.
While the cricketing action was on display in Ranchi, there was another incident that caught the eye. During the first innings, a fan invaded the pitch and rushed at Rohit Sharma. He then was caught on camera lying down before the Indian skipper trying to get his blessings. As does usually happen, and rightly so, Rohit stayed away from the man, who got up just before the security personnel could get to him much to the pleasure of the crowd.
CRAZY SCENES!
And a fan stormed into the field!!! The fellow sitting beside me, “ab maar khaaye chahe jo ho uska Sapna poora ho gaya! Ab yeh Ranchi mein Hatia mein Jharkhand mein poore India mein famous ho gaya!!” #IndiaVsNewZealand #INDVsNZT20 #fans #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/6NsIQDY0fO— Sunchika Pandey/संचिका पाण्डेय (@PoliceWaliPblic) November 19, 2021
FAN MOMENT!
One cricket fan looking to touch the feet of Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/eLLreW9567— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2021
DIE HARD FAN!
A die hard Rohit Sharma fan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/FyoE2BUZ5w— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021
FANS!
Die hard fans Love ❤️❤️@ImRo45 anna pic.twitter.com/7z59ogqtQH— S A I ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ 💞 (@darling111222) November 19, 2021
TREAT TO WATCH!
What a 6🔥 from #hitman @ImRo45 #RohitSharma just a treat to watch @bhogleharsha @circleofcricket @cricbuzz . The trademark pull never fails to mesmerize fans. @BLACKCAPS pls bowl a few more short balls😉— Sishir Shantanu (@SishirShantanu) November 19, 2021
RESPECT!
My guy has earned enough respect. We, his fans don't even give a fuck about what others talk about him. This is all what matters to us. Period. 🤲❤️— S. (@pullshotx45) November 19, 2021
@/God: Protect him at all costs, @ImRo45 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/sMlJbWApzY
CRAZE OF ROHIT SHARMA!
Craze of Rohit Sharma in cricket fans in unbelievable !!— Pulkit Agrwal (@Pulkit_Agrwal21) November 19, 2021
❤️🌟
Whole india loves u @ImRo45 ❤️😻#RohitSharma
UNBELIEVABLE!
Craze of Rohit Sharma in cricket fans in unbelievable !!— Pulkit Agrwal (@Pulkit_Agrwal21) November 19, 2021
❤️🌟
Whole india loves u @ImRo45 ❤️😻
TOUCHDOWN!
One cricket fan looking to touch the feet of #RohitSharma #INDVsNZT20 pic.twitter.com/mTiK5UcYsC— HITMAN (@Akhanda_forever) November 19, 2021
EMOTIONAL!
Getting such diehard fans in MS Dhoni's backyard is impossible,but man has it,emotional moment for fans!!! #NZvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/qamz0UoCFs— Atharva Deshmukh (@Ro45hitian) November 19, 2021
GOOD TO SEE!
Good to see this. Rohit has fans. Kohli has madder and more fans is what I thought.— Tweets of Sanju Manju (@PinkTurds) November 19, 2021
This incident definitely makes it a bit better for rohit in my perception.
But still, a long way for rohit to have as much fandom as Virat.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.