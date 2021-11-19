 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma fan invading pitch to touch idol’s feet in Ranchi

    Rohit Sharma batting against New Zealand

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:26 PM

    Pitch invading has been on the rise in Indian cricket with the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli being the most likely ‘targets’ for fans. However, in Ranchi during the second T20I between India and New Zealand, it was the time for the new Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to ‘enjoy that honour’.

    After losing the first T20I in the last over in Jaipur, New Zealand started off on the front foot in the second T20I in Ranchi. Despite losing Martin Guptill for 31 in the powerplay, New Zealand managed to score 84 in just ten overs. India did manage to pull things back quite well as timely wickets ensured that all New Zealand could manage in their allotted twenty overs was a score of 153. 

    While the cricketing action was on display in Ranchi, there was another incident that caught the eye. During the first innings, a fan invaded the pitch and rushed at Rohit Sharma. He then was caught on camera lying down before the Indian skipper trying to get his blessings. As does usually happen, and rightly so, Rohit stayed away from the man, who got up just before the security personnel could get to him much to the pleasure of the crowd.

