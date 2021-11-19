Twitter reacts to AB de Villiers announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket

Today at 1:51 PM
South Africa legend AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect on his official Twitter handle. De Villiers made his debut for Proteas in 2004 and after retiring from international cricket in 2018, he continued to play T20 leagues around the globe.
The former Protean skipper has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In Tests, he has amassed 8765 runs with an average of 50.66 with 22 hundreds and 46 fifties. In ODIs, he scored 9577 runs at 53.50 with 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries. As far as T20 leagues around the globe is concerned, the 37-year-old has played for teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Barbados Tridents (now Royals), Tshwane Spartans, Rangpur Riders, Lahore Qalandars, Middlesex and Brisbane Heat.
“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," de Villiers wrote on his Twitter handle.
"Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first. I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played."
It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket.— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 19, 2021
Ever since the back yard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. pic.twitter.com/W1Z41wFeli
End of an era! Cricket won't find a player like ABD in million years. Thank you #ABDevilliers #ABD #RCB #ABretires #IPL #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/NKUnFo86HL— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) November 19, 2021
No more Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers duo in the IPL.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021
#Happyretirement #ABDevilliers #Mr360 pic.twitter.com/SicxwDwIYc— Jet Jeba (@JetJeba1) November 19, 2021
Me right now😭😭😭#ABDevilliers #GOAT https://t.co/rbSyKCwBwh— Anindita (@Abagchi10) November 19, 2021
Are we getting old or our favourite players are just retiring!? #ABDevilliers #ThankYouABD— Sharon Solomon (@BSharan1) November 19, 2021
No replacement for this man 🥺💔#ThankYouAB we miss u ABD 😭@ABdeVilliers17 #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/oiBguiM8UR— urstrulygagan 🔔 (@urstrulygagan18) November 19, 2021
Now ABD announced retirement from all cricket.. This year just gets worst.. I hope it ends soon #ABDevilliers pic.twitter.com/cxjKvotFyY— Ajinkya Kini (@AjinkyaKini2) November 19, 2021
#ABDevilliers. The https://t.co/l5B2O4LYSJ broken 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/g6iw8kRCja— VIRATIAN BOY 👑😎 (@suresh_saini18) November 19, 2021
#ABDevilliers 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/hjLXYtNNij— sai kiRRRan tanneru (@SK_Tanneru) November 19, 2021
