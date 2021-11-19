 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to AB de Villiers announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket

    AB De Villiers made his debut for South Africa in 2004

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:51 PM

    South Africa legend AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect on his official Twitter handle. De Villiers made his debut for Proteas in 2004 and after retiring from international cricket in 2018, he continued to play T20 leagues around the globe.

    The former Protean skipper has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is. In Tests, he has amassed 8765 runs with an average of 50.66 with 22 hundreds and 46 fifties. In ODIs, he scored 9577 runs at 53.50 with 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries. As far as T20 leagues around the globe is concerned, the 37-year-old has played for teams like Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Barbados Tridents (now Royals), Tshwane Spartans, Rangpur Riders, Lahore Qalandars, Middlesex and Brisbane Heat. 

    “It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," de Villiers wrote on his Twitter handle.

    "Last, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family – my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can truly put them first. I would like to thank every teammate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has travelled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played."

    Woke up to see this news and get broken!😭😭

    That's it! 2021 can't get any worse!

    This hurts more than a breakup!

    Happy journey to the second ininngs of his life!

    Entire Indian fans ABD:

    Confused rn!

    ERROR 404!

    Can get better even after 2021?🥺🥺🥺

    There is no more entertainment from RCB team!

    He's done a lot for sure.🥺 

