Twitter reacts as Jimmy Neesham’s ‘ghost six’ almost costs Santner his wicket

Today at 9:24 PM
Cameramen losing sight of the ball is a common occurrence in cricket but very rarely does it happen to almost everyone. But that is what happened today as both batsmen, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner, lost sight of the ball and tried to steal a run with the ball in the bowler’s hand.
After New Zealand got off to a great start in the first half of their innings scoring 84 in ten overs for the loss of just two wickets, India made a comeback into the game. By the end of the 17th over, the scoreboard read 138/5 but New Zealand still had Neesham at the crease. The all rounder decided that he had to let loose and tried to go after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
The Indian bowled a fullish delivery to the Kiwi who put his entire weight behind it. The cameraman, along with most of the fans and players, saw something white going up in the sky. The batsmen looked at the same thing and thought of going for the run. However, they decided against it after noticing that it was actually a piece of wood that had broken off Neesham’s bat. The ball, funnily, was in Bhuvneshwar’s hand but before he could do any real damage, Santner made his way back into his crease.
BALL OR BAT?
November 19, 2021
WHAT HAPPENED?
Hi @JimmyNeesh What Happened to your bat?#INDvNZ— Bala Harish (@balaharish25) November 19, 2021
LOL!
jimmy neesham still hasn't recovered from the loss— Nitin (@Nitin_joshi__) November 19, 2021
FOCUS!
Ho thats not ball ahhhhh— Nithish R Yuvirosk (@OneNimitPlzz_NR) November 19, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅 Camera man focus on that bat piece 😅 me also 🤣#Bhuvi to #Neesham #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/DdrmpdbJnZ
PIECES!
#asktgc #gradecricketer Bois, if Jimmy Neesham hit pieces of his bat for six, should it count for any runs?— Sid Telang (@sid_telang) November 19, 2021
WHAT AN OVER!
17.5 Bat didn't like the ball leaving w/o him!— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) November 19, 2021
17.6 So, the new bat dragged the batter and himself back to the dressing room.
Before Neesham became a Neechan to India.
IRONICALLY!
Ironically, if Neesham had kept the broken bat, that ball would’ve sailed through the hole and he wouldn’t be out. 😋#INDvsNZ— Jeffrey R. Villines (@JeffintheBowtie) November 19, 2021
BRILLIANT!
What a brilliant over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Neesham touched the ball twice - once it broke his bat, next time he knicked it to Pant. What was looking like a 200 chase, seems like 150-160 now. Brilliant bowling from the 'finger spinners' Harshal and Bhuvi. #INDvsNZ— Cricket Beyond Entertainment (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) November 19, 2021
DETHRONED!
Is this bhuvi's ball who dethroned Neesham's bat 😨😮 Lol 🤣 #INDvsNZ— Kohlity Shot 🔥 (@hamza_ansari_18) November 19, 2021
WHAT WENT UP?
What just went up in the air, the bowl or the toe end of Neesham's bat— Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) November 19, 2021
- Jimmy Neesham
- Bhuvaneshwar Kumar
- Mitchell Santner
- India Vs New Zealand
- India Cricket Team
- New Zealand Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.