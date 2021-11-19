 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts as Jimmy Neesham’s ‘ghost six’ almost costs Santner his wicket

    Jimmy Neesham’s breaks bat off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:24 PM

    Cameramen losing sight of the ball is a common occurrence in cricket but very rarely does it happen to almost everyone. But that is what happened today as both batsmen, Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner, lost sight of the ball and tried to steal a run with the ball in the bowler’s hand.

    After New Zealand got off to a great start in the first half of their innings scoring 84 in ten overs for the loss of just two wickets, India made a comeback into the game. By the end of the 17th over, the scoreboard read 138/5 but New Zealand still had Neesham at the crease. The all rounder decided that he had to let loose and tried to go after Bhuvneshwar Kumar

    The Indian bowled a fullish delivery to the Kiwi who put his entire weight behind it. The cameraman, along with most of the fans and players, saw something white going up in the sky. The batsmen looked at the same thing and thought of going for the run. However, they decided against it after noticing that it was actually a piece of wood that had broken off Neesham’s bat. The ball, funnily, was in Bhuvneshwar’s hand but before he could do any real damage, Santner made his way back into his crease. 

